MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Bahney House in Myerstown was evacuated at around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Residents say State Police told them they needed to leave because of a bomb threat.

They also say the person involved in the police incident lived in the building.

Community members were outside for hours as multiple law enforcement agencies searched the building.

ABC27 has reached out to police and is waiting to hear back.

This story is developing.