Blindspots 101: Do you know how to drive safely around tractor-trailers?

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A rash of accidents within the same Lebanon County I-81 corridor have killed several people and caused mass destruction this year.

In every crash, rain and tractor-trailers were involved, but there are simple ways to make sure you’re not.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, passenger cars made the mistake in 70 percent of fatal crashes involving large trucks. Those drivers are also far more likely to be fatalities.

So, instead of staying holed up at home, check out these tips from 41-year veteran XPO Logistics driver, Bob Dolan.