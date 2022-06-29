FREDRICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A boat motor was stolen from a Lebanon County residence on Sunday, June 26.

According to a release statement from the Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday, June 27, troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of North Mechanic Street in Bethel Township for a theft of a boat motor.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

An investigation into the incident showed that an unknown suspect arrived at the victim’s residence between 3 p.m. on June 26 and 2:30 p.m on June 27. While on the victim’s property, the suspect stole a black 25-horsepower Mercury boat motor that was parked in the back of the victim’s residence.

The motor is estimated to cost $2,000. Troopers canvassed the area and no evidence was found as a result of the search.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is urged to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194 and to reference incident number PA2022-8243534.