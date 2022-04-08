LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has scheduled the cleaning of several bridges on Interstate 81 and Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.

Starting on Monday, April 11, and ending Friday, April 15, the bridge cleaning will be occurring within the Lebanon County lines between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on each of the days mentioned.

During the cleaning, drivers may encounter shoulder and lane closures during the cleaning of the bridges.

Below is a map of where the two interstates are within the Lebanon County lines, and the bridges within the area will be cleaned.

The roads that may be affected are within the three black lines in the photo above

