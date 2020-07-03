Businesses reopen as Lebanon County enters green phase

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County finally entered the green phase Friday, the last in the commonwealth to do so. That means many businesses have opened up for the first time in almost four months.

Customers are still a little bit cautious, but happy to be back outside.

“I know everyone’s excited because we’re finally opening up, but just please do not forget the precautions that have to be taken,” said Yolanda Santos.

Those precautions include the statewide mask mandate. At Lebanon Farmer’s Market, most customers were seen wearing them.

“People are aware of the order or the mandate, but they’re also aware of the exceptions to it,” said owner Joya Morrissey.

Morrisey is excited to see more people inside and have seating available again.

“We do notice an uptick in the number of people coming in. The foot traffic is up,” Morrissey said.

One business that was completely shut down was Himmy’s Barber Shop.

“Seeing everybody and everybody’s in good spirits, it’s just fun to be in the environment again. The barbershop’s like a family,” said manager Jarred Murray.

Now every customer gets a different cape and they can’t trim beards because everyone is required to wear a mask.

“A lot of the stuff we do already because for us to be licensed, we have to go through the training and understand these things, so it’s just a few tweaks and being more aware of what needs to be done,” Murray said.

Downtown Lebanon Main Street Manager Amy Kopecky says the green phase couldn’t come at a better time.

“We go green on what is our first Friday, so the downtown lounge will be playing live music outside, but now can also seat up to 50% capacity. We have our First Friday Artwalk,” Kopecky said.

Kopecky says county commissioners just received $12 million to be given to small businesses, nonprofits and the tourism industry.