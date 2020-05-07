Carvana launching online car buying, touchless delivery to eight Pa. cities

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Carvana is offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to eight Pennsylvania cities to provide those who need to purchase a vehicle with an entirely online car buying experience.

Carvana is offering the touchless home delivery service across 24 states.

This includes a 7-day return policy, which gives customers a week to ensure their vehicle

fits their life. Customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles on Carvana.com with high-definition, 360-degree virtual vehicle tours, financing, and select as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery.

“We know that many consumers are spending more time at home, and balancing that with the need to keep moving. For many, that includes the need to buy or sell a car, and often their options are limited,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “That’s why we are bringing as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to even more consumers and launching 100 markets.”

The Carvana service is now available in eight Pennsylvania cities:

Bloomsburg

Chambersburg

East Stroudsburg

Gettysburg

Johnstown

Lebanon

State College

Williamsport

The Carvana as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery is available in a total of 261 markets across the country.