Chief John Leahy resigns from North Cornwall Twp. Police Department

NORTH CORNWALL TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday at 7 p.m., the North Cornwall Township Board of Supervisors held a meeting at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center in Lebanon County.

At the meeting, the supervisors announced Chief John Leahy has resigned from his position.

On Feb. 22, Leahy was placed on administrative leave following the FBI investigation of North Cornwall Township police officer Joe Fischer and his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

While Leahy was on leave, Sergeant Harry Ward was appointed by the board to act as an interim officer in charge of the police department.

Additionally, the North Cornwall Board released a statement following the FBI investigation, Fischer’s arrest, and the decision to put Leahy on leave with pay.

The board said it, “wishes to express its confidence in the members of its Police Department who continue to provide public safety services to the Township’s residents, regardless of recent events.”

One week ago, Fischer attended a federal court hearing related to his arrest for his role in the Capitol riot. He was released under his wife’s supervision.