Lebanon looks to purchase HACC building, move downtown

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon City Council has unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to purchase HACC’s Lebanon campus building. The city has offered $2.2 million.

As it stands, the city shares a building with the county on Eighth Street. For years, there’s been talk of the city moving its offices downtown. As part of Mayor Sherry Capello’s Grow Lebanon 2020 campaign, that’s what city residents want as well.

They have an opportunity now and if the sale goes through, HACC will still operate classes on the third floor and use lab spaces on the second floor, rent-free for five years. After that time, Lebanon City Council Vice Chairman Joe Morales says the two would need to negotiate a rental agreement.

All city departments would move in: the police department, fire commissioner, and the public safety department.

About 10 parking spaces will be added behind the building for the police department.

Morales expects the settlement on the property won’t happen until late 2020 or 2021. He says while the county is looking for more space, the city still needs to negotiate a price to sell their office space in the building.

The goal is to have all city departments move-in by November or December of 2021.