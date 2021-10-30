Community Health Council of Lebanon County working to prevent violence

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon City Police are continuing their investigation into the homicide of a 16-year-old earlier this week.

Violence, specifically gun violence, isn’t as prevalent in Lebanon as it is in Harrisburg or Lancaster, but community leaders are actively working to find solutions to prevent it.

On Wednesday, police say a 16-year-old boy was killed when he was shot by a single bullet and his car rolled over and crashed.

“It is just extremely sad that another human being’s life can be eradicated so easily,” said Fitzroy Lewis.

The community was saddened by the news and some are worried about a pattern of guns being in the wrong hands.

“Sometimes there’s people shooting and we could hear it and I say what the heck, what the heck is going on here now?” said Marybeth Perez.

There is work being done under the umbrella of the Community Health Council of Lebanon County.

“The root of many different forms of violence rests in trauma and the impact of trauma on community members,” Lewis said.

Lewis is the coordinator of the Connected Together subcommittee, which initiated a community violence prevention program using state funding.

“We want to know, are the resources that we have, are they actually addressing the priorities that we see in the risk or protective factors? And if so, how effective are they?” Lewis said.

Lewis says they’re a year into the two-year grant, using data to inform decisions and program needs. At the heart of the process are young people.

“Giving youth the opportunity to develop skills, to be recognized for their effort and then to create a bond within the community,” Lewis said. “This is systematic. It’s a process.”

Lewis encourages others to get involved too. Instead of just talking about the problems, helping to find solutions.

“This is a very profound effort but it is not a quick fix,” Lewis said.

To learn more about the Community Violence Prevention program click here.