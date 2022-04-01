LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon community continues to mourn the loss of a police officer who was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Line of duty deaths are not just tragic for a specific police department, but impact the entire community.

Lt. William Lebo died in the line of duty after a 40-year career with the Lebanon Police Department. In 1995, the department recognized him for going beyond the call of duty when he attempted to save the life of a murder victim.

His sacrifice is devastating for people in Lebanon.

“They don’t hesitate, they don’t wait, they come, they do their job,” Warren Keith said.

Keith came home Thursday night to find police swarming his block.

“All the roads were getting pretty well blocked off,” he said.

Officers were focusing on his neighbors’ house across the street on the 1100 block of Forest Street. Police responded to the house Thursday afternoon for a domestic incident, which was later determined a forcible Burglary.

When police entered the residence, Travis Shaud, 34, fired a handgun multiple times at the four officers, according to the District Attorney’s office. Officers returned fire and Shaud was pronounced dead on the scene. Three officers were hit, and one died from his injuries.

“[I] saw the officer coming out of the house, hid behind the truck. The other officer was saying, ‘Get me to a hospital,'” Keith said.

Keith said the incident kept him up all night.

“It was all around, it was a shock to this neighborhood because this neighborhood’s an actual real quiet neighborhood,” he said.

He later learned about the two officers injured and another killed.

“Words couldn’t even explain,” he said.

Lieutenant William Lebo died in the line of duty that night after 40 years serving the Lebanon community. Keith said he knew Lebo, that their paths often crossed at work.

“He’s always been a stand-up kind of individual,” Keith said. “Very respectful.”

Keith knows risk comes with the job. He served in the Marine Corps for four years and now works frequently with law enforcement.

“They put their life on the line every time they step out of the offices,” he said.

Still, knowing Lebo lost his life in the streets Keith calls home Is devastating.

“It’s just really hard knowing that somebody had to surrender his life just to protect others,” he said.

Keith said his thoughts are with Lebo’s family, and he hopes the community stands with them and the Lebanon Police Department.

“Hopefully everybody will surround them with the love and compassion and they get through this all together,” he said.

Other community members and law enforcement agencies have continued to express support on social media. Many posts said they are sending their thoughts and prayers to Lebo’s family and the two injured officers, Ryan Adams and Derek Underkoffler. Adams and Underkoffler remain in critical condition.

The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office continues to handle the investigation into this incident.