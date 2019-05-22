Contentious GOP race for Lebanon County Commissioner ends with incumbents on top

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) - Following a contentious campaign, the incumbents for the Republican race for Lebanon County Commissioner won.

Navy veteran Matt Shirk had ads attacking incumbent William Ames.

Shirk placed third with 5,058 votes.

Ames and incumbent Robert Phillips will move on to the November election.

Over the weekend, Lebanon County lawmakers came out and blasted the Republican on Republican attacks.

Democrats Jo Ellen Litz and Fran Rassouli ran unopposed.