Cookies for Caregivers helps Lebanon County man with cancer battle; supports frontline worker

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County couple, Jerry and Marty Urich, is spreading joy with homemade cookies! Their son, Jeremy, started Cookies for Caregivers during the pandemic to thank frontline workers and the couple decided to help him out by doing it here in the Midstate.

News in your inbox: sign up for our daily news, weather, and breaking news newsletters

The Urichs’ Palmyra home has become a makeshift bakery for a good reason.

“He called me one evening and he said he would really like to get this Cookies for Caregivers started in another region,” Jerry said.

“The more I thought about it, I said we are gonna do it,” Marty said.

Over a year later, they are still at it. A year this couple wasn’t sure they would have together.

“All medical people told me three to six months at most,” Jerry said.

Jerry was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in 2018. He has been fighting ever since.

“Yea, Jerry’s going through a lot with his cancer,” Marty said.

Fortunately, he has found doing something nice for others is just the medicine he needs.

“I believe I wouldn’t be here today if it wouldn’t be for Cookies for Caregivers,” Jerry said. “This little mission has helped me tremendously.”

Seeing the joy? That’s the best part.

“It just makes us feel good just by giving some cookies and they are very thankful for it and seem to enjoy it,” Marty said.

The Animal Healthcare Center of Hershey is one location that receives a drop-off.

“It’s nice to know people appreciate that we are here and working really hard for everybody,” Kirsten Leiberher, Animal Healthcare Center of Hershey, said.

Every stop they make is just more medicine for the soul.

News in your inbox: sign up for our daily news, weather, and breaking news newsletters

“We are very happy to get these, this is going to help improve our volunteer morale to know somebody is thinking of them,” Leiberher said.

Jerry and Marty have delivered near 1,800 dozen cookies with the help of 130 different bakers.

“We come home feeling so good, I crawl up the steps and forget I have cancer,” Jerry said.

According to Jerry, the couple expects to keep doing it as long as there are still people that will bite into the cookies.