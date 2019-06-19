Cornwall fire company raising money for firefighter who had heart attack on job

CORNWALL, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown hero is Jeffrey Iceman.

The Cornwall firefighter had a heart attack while responding to a fire in South Lebanon on Friday.

The chief of Community Fire Company of Cornwall Borough says junior member Luke Zimmerman ran to Iceman as soon as he collapsed on the ground.

Iceman’s fellow firefighters performed CPR and used an AED to save his life.

Iceman’s family says he’s hoping to get out of the ICU at Penn State Hershey Medical Center on Wednesday. They say the dad of two is stable and on the pathway to healing.

“His family did want us to bring up the importance of the training of the AED and CPR,” Fire Chief Timothy Quinlan said. “If it wasn’t for the use of the AED and the use of CPR, he wouldn’t have survived this incident.”

Iceman has been with the fire company for about 20 years. The fire company is rallying around him, asking the community to donate to a GoFundMe page.