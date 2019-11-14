Cornwall police investigating incident on rail trail

CORNWALL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a report that an unknown man made unwanted advances on a woman on a rail trail in Lebanon County.

The woman reported the man approached her Friday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., between the Alden Place parking lot and Overlook Drive in The Woods at Cornwall Manor, Cornwall police said.

The man reportedly told the woman: “You’re attractive. I would like to get to know you better.” He then attempted to put his arms around her.

She fled and was not injured.

The man was said to be in his 30’s, about 5’9″ tall with a thin build and dark hair. He was wearing very large dark sunglasses, a short, dark jacket with the hood up, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Cornwall police at 717-274-2071.

