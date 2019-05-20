Man, 21, killed in crash on I-81 in Lebanon County Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - A 21-year-old man from New York was killed Sunday night in a crash on Interstate 81.

It happened around 7 p.m. at mile marker 83, near Exit 80 (Grantville).

According to State Police, a tractor trailer traveling south on I-81 crossed over the center median, entering the northbound lanes, hitting two cars.

A 21-year-old man from New York, who has not been identified, was killed.

The northbound lanes of I-81 were closed for six hours overnight.

State Police are investigating what caused the tractor-trailer to cross lanes and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to give them a call.