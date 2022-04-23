LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Correctional officers are getting a raise in Lebanon County.

Commissioners agreed on a contract at a recent meeting. New hires will now receive $21 an hour, which is an increase of more than $5 an hour.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

New hires also won’t be mandated overtime, but they can volunteer for it.

Also, correctional officers will be eligible for double overtime after the third consecutive shift in a seven-day period.

In 2023 and 2024, there will be a 4% salary bump.