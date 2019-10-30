Court order puts county’s medical marijuana policy on hold

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Supreme Court has ordered Lebanon County Court to stop enforcing a policy that prohibits people under court supervision from using medical marijuana while the justices consider a lawsuit challenging the rule.

The ACLU of Pennsylvania filed the lawsuit on behalf of three people on probation and registered with the state Health Department as certified medical marijuana patients.

The ACLU says Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law protects patients from arrest, prosecution, or penalty and prohibits them from being denied any right or privilege for using marijuana.

The court policy that went into effect Sept. 1 gave people under supervision by county probation 30 days to discontinue their medical marijuana use.

The policy states that a medical marijuana card is “not a prescription for medication but rather a recommendation by a physician,” adding that under federal law, marijuana remains a Schedule I substance and therefore “has a high potential for abuse and dependency.”