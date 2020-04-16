COVID-19 cases rise at Lebanon VA Medical Center

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Four more employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

To date, eight employees at the Center have tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with CDC guidelines and the employees’ clinical status, the individuals are currently in-home isolation, mitigating further risk of transmission to other patients and staff.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 20 patients have also tested positive, 13 are inpatient and 7 are outpatient.