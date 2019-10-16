Driver injured in crash that shut down I-81

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police say PennDOT misspoke and no one died in a crash that closed Interstate 81 north of Harrisburg for more than eight hours.

The crash at milepost 85, near the Fort Indiantown Gap, involved two tractor-trailers and three other vehicles and closed all southbound and northbound lanes, beginning just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a 44-year-old Millerstown man in a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt was following a truck too closely in the southbound lanes. He struck the back of the trailer, crossed the grass median and both northbound lanes, then struck the trailer of a second truck on the shoulder.

The Chevrolet was then struck by two other vehicles in the right northbound lane. The driver sustained serious injuries and was flown to a hospital by helicopter.