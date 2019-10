HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The state Supreme Court has ordered Lebanon County Court to stop enforcing a controversial policy about medical marijuana until the high court rules and makes a decision. The policy the county court put into effect prohibited people under court supervision, on parole and probation, from using medical marijuana . Here's a breakdown of how this story has developed:

The ACLU of PA filed the lawsuit on behalf of three people on probation and registered with the state Health Department as certified medical marijuana patients. These 3 patients have epilepsy, PTSD and chronic pain. According to the ACLU there are currently 60+ people currently in similar situations.