Crews repair another sinkhole next to Rt. 422 in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Road crews were back in Palmyra Thursday morning for yet another sinkhole.

The 15-foot deep hole opened up Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Sinkhole Saloon, right next to Route 422.

Last year, a PennDOT contractor drove 84 micro-piles, a mix of steel and concrete into the ground for support.

“When they built the concrete structure, they put in little wells so that we could take the caps off and send cameras down through and look in to measure to see if there’s any movement with that and there’s not,” said Tony Travis, PennDOT Lebanon County maintenance manager.

After checking on the road Wednesday, it took several truckloads of cement to fill the new hole.

“We’re using a flowable fill. When you put it in it will follow the voids and it will plug the holes as it hardens up,” Travis said.

Travis says heavy rain on Tuesday caused the 15-foot hole, but again says it won’t affect drivers. So far, the $3 million repair job to the road is holding up just fine.

“There’s no depressions or anything like that shown over the structure that was put in here. It’s carrying the traffic as it’s designed to do,” Travis said.

PennDOT crews will be back Friday morning to check their work.

