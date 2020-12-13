Customer pays for three weeks of salary for employees at Palmyra restaurant

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — The governor’s order for no indoor dining went into effect at midnight on Saturday.

One Lebanon County restaurant was about to defy that order, but thanks to a generous donor, they’ll be following it.

With the new COVID restrictions, the restaurant industry has been hit particularaly hard.

At Babe’s Grill House, 18 employees will now have a salary even though they won’t be working inside.

There were heaters all around with tables six feet apart outside on the first day of new restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I understand being safe and cautious but I do feel for small businesses like this one that potentially could lose so much during this time,” said customer Sarah Derfler.

Babe’s Grill House owner David Deimler decided Thursday he was going to stay open for indoor dining.

“I was staying open to take care of my employees, to make sure they would have a Christmas,” Deimler said. “To some people that wasn’t important, to some it was. For me, it was very important because they take care of my family.”

Gov. Tom Wolf has warned there could be citations and fines if the new order isn’t followed.

“This has been nothing but a headache, people coming at me from every side, violence, threats. The internet’s crazy,” Deimler said.

But Friday night, a loyal customer and friend offered to pay for the salaries of 18 employees for three weeks so they could have a merry Christmas and Deimler didn’t get in trouble.

“I’m very thankful for them because it has renewed my faith in life a little bit,” Deimler said.

“It’s amazing. It’s awesome that someone would give that generously,” said customer Erin McClellan.

And Deimler is paying that generosity forward.

“All of our tips and gratuities, instead of double-dipping, we will be creating a fund to create meals for first responders and teachers actually,” Deimler said.

It’s an early Christmas miracle not just for him, but his employees he calls family.

While indoor dining won’t be available for the next three weeks, you can still dine outside as long as the weather’s OK, as well as take out or order delivery.

The biggest message is to support your local small business.