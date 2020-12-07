Cyclists geared up in Lebanon County’s Warlock’s Winter Challenge

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Cyclists from all over the area braved the cold weather Sunday, in Lebanon County’s bike race, the Warlock’s Winter Challenge.

This is the first year of the Mountain Bike and Cyclo-Cross Race in Palmyra.

While a majority of local cycling events were canceled this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers for the race pulled out all the stops to create a safe event.

Race Organizer, Loren Barisch said “We’ve been inside for so many months these competitors wanted to get outside and this is just a good way to do it.”

“It’s not about the money, it’s not about the sponsorships,” said Megan Barto, Race Organizers. “It’s really about getting people to get out, have fun and of course more kids on bikes.”

There were just over 100 racers who took part in Sundays event.

Our very own Photojournalist Nathan Aaron competed, he, unfortunately, did not win.