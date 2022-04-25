LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The family of the man who killed Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo will not face charges related to the gun used in the shooting, the Lebanon County District Attorney confirmed.

Police say Travis Shaud broke into his family’s home where he did not live and ultimately used the family’s gun to shoot Lebo and two other officers, who were injured but not killed.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf says that the family is not facing charges related to that gun because Shaud broke into their home, so the homeowner had no criminal involvement.

On March 31, police responded to the 1100 block of Forest Street in Lebanon for a domestic incident, in which Shaud had broken into his family’s home. A family member who lived in the residence called law enforcement. When four police officers entered the residence, Shaud fired a handgun multiple times, striking three of the officers. Officers returned fire, and Shaud was pronounced dead at the scene.