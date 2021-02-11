Department of Health opening regional drive-thru in Berks and Lebanon counties

FILE – In this April 2, 2020, file photo taken through a tinted car window, a technician takes a nasal swab for a coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, that a Chinese coronavirus vaccine by Sinopharm tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, though it released few details. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health is opening regional drive-thru, outdoor walk-up, and indoor walk-in COVID-19 testing clinics in Berks, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lawrence, and Lebanon counties beginning Saturday, February 13.

“While recent decreases in daily positive cases are promising, they don’t negate the need for testing,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test to take advantage of these free pop-up testing locations.”

The department says it believes that increased testing will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and assist the county in moving forward.

Testing will be available daily from 9:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. starting Saturday, February 13 through Wednesday, February 17.

The testing site locations and addresses are as follows:

Berks County: Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom Synagogue, 555 Warwick Drive, Wyomissing, PA, 19610;

Indiana County: Indiana Mall (Former Bon Ton parking area near the Warren Rd. entrance), 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana, PA, 15701;

Lackawanna County: Scranton High School, 63 Mike Munchak Way, Scranton, PA, 18508;

Lawrence County: Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St., New Castle, PA, 16101; and

Lebanon County: Lebanon County Fire School, 833 Metro Drive, Lebanon, PA, 17042.

Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible.