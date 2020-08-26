Department of Health partnership yields 487 COVID-19 tests, resources for hundreds in Lebanon County

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine today highlighted the results of a testing partnership established with the goal of expanding COVID-19 testing in hot spots of Lebanon County.

Welsh Mountain Health Centers, Latino Connection, and Aetna Better Health partnered to host 10, two-hour COVID-19 testing events in Lebanon in July and August.

The events collectively administered 487 tests and provided additional resources and services to hundreds of community members.

“We are excited to learn of how successful the testing efforts between Welsh Mountain Health Centers, Latino Connection and Aetna Better Health were in Lebanon County,” Dr. Levine said. “Incorporating food and resources distributions along with education about the virus are actions that we encourage more Federally Qualified Health Centers and organizations across Pennsylvania to take to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The events also provided residents with services and resources to improve their overall health. Latino Connection used a separate partnership with Aetna Better Health to operate a health and wellness mobile unit. This mobile unit, also known as Cora, short for Corazón (meaning heart) in Spanish, allowed for more direct interaction between healthcare workers and community members during the testing events.

Welsh Mountain Health Centers distributed 1,300 boxes of food, including fresh produce, to each of the 650 community members. They also distributed more than 1,200 bags that included masks, hand sanitizer, and COVID-19 information.

For more information about COVID-19 testing near you, visit the Department of Health’s website, www.health.pa.gov .

