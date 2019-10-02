Diamond to seek Republican nomination in 48th Senate District Special Election

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — State Representative Russ Diamond announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for the January 14, 2020 special election to fill the vacancy in the 48th state Senate District.

“The people of the 48th District deserve a Senator who knows his way around the legislative process, has existing relationships with current Senators, can provide a smooth transition, and has an established record of standing up for Republican values,” said Diamond. “I’ve sought counsel from colleagues, Senators, my fiancée, family members, my campaign team, and the general public. After much consideration, prayer, and assessment of the time commitments required to seek the nomination, campaign, and serve in the Senate, I believe I am the most qualified and logical choice to fill this vacancy.”

The Lebanon County native is currently serving his third term in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The 102nd District he serves is located entirely within Lebanon County and he is currently assigned to the Agriculture & Rural Affairs, Gaming Oversight, Finance, and State Government Committees.

Diamond was appointed Secretary of the State Government Committee at the beginning of the 2019‐20 legislative session and also appointed as a member of the Finance Committee’s Select Subcommittee on Tax Modernization & Reform.

His legislative achievements include returning industrial hemp to production in Pennsylvania (Act 92 of 2016), a common-sense welfare reform bill (HB775) which advanced last week in the Senate, and a landmark constitutional amendment to change the way Pennsylvania elects appellate court judges (HB196) slated for final passage in the House this fall.

Prior to his election to the House of Representatives, Diamond was a well‐known political activist and was named one of three Citizens of the Year by the Philadelphia Inquirer for his work in 2005. In 2006, he received the Public Service Achievement Award from Common Cause/Pennsylvania and was named Communicator of the Year by the Harrisburg chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators.

“Our entire community was stunned by the circumstances that created this vacancy,” added Diamond. “As we move forward, we’ll need the steady and experienced hand of someone close to the people who can hit the ground running, help bring the community together and work for a better Pennsylvania. If elected to the Senate, I will remain as accessible, transparent, and accountable as I’ve always been in the House of Representatives.”