LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An Eastern Lebanon High School Studnet is asking drivers to put their phones down.

Senior Lucy Bickel designed the winning billboard in the “No Excuses Youth Traffic Safety Billboard design contest.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

This was Bickel’s second time winning the contest, her billboard was unveiled on Thursday, May 19 in Lebanon County.

“In this day and age we’re always so tied to our phones so hopefully this gives people the message loud and clear. It’s bright red so hopefully, they see it and it’s bold and they are like I need to put the phone away,” Bickel said.

Eastern Lebanon High School receives a $1,000 grant. Bickel herself said she received $100 for her winning design. She said she’s putting the money towards college.