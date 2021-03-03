Expecting mother from Lebanon County drives to Texas to help families in need

KILLEEN, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 18: Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Britny Miller, of Lebanon County, got a call from a young relative from Texas several days ago. She says it was a call that made her cry.

“I was told they had no power, food or water, ” Miller said. “They called me back and the 4-year-old told me she had no cereal to eat, and I stopped crying and decided to do something.”

Miller grew up in Anville, Lebanon County. She found Tom Connolly on social media and asked him for help. Connolly is the President of the Swatara Township Board of Commissioners.

“He has a lot of contacts with helping organizations that provide food and supplies,” Miller said.

Connolly said he was taken back but what she wanted to accomplish.

“I am around a lot of people who like to help others,” Connolly, said. “Britny has a heart of gold.”

Miller is pregnant and is expecting a baby boy by the end of March. She and her boyfriend loaded up donations from Connolly’s and others and a trailer and drove to Mount Vernon Texas.

They experienced severe weather in Tennessee but made it to Texas. Miller says it was a reality check so after they arrived.

“Most of the shelves in the stores were empty,” Miller said. “They didn’t have most of the basic necessities people need, including bread, water and toilet paper.”

They began to hand out food and supplies to families in the area. Miller says it’s a humbling experience to help people who are in a desperate situation.

“It was a long drive but it was worth it,” Miller said. “When my son is born, I will tell him the story of the time we helped a small town in Texas.”

Miller and her boyfriend will stop in Dallas on Wednesday evening to drop off more supplies in neighborhoods, and they will drive back to Pennsylvania on Monday.