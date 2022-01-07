Family First Health to host COVID-19 testing events in Lebanon

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Family First Health Services, in partnership with WellSpan Health, is providing free daily COVID-19 testing from Tuesday, Jan. 11. to Friday, Jan. 14.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The testing will be done at the organization’s Lebanon site, located at the corner of Fourth and Willow Streets in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Visitors should use back entrance B to enter the building.

Appointments are not needed and walk-ins will be accepted.

For more information about the event and Family First Health, you can visit their website by clicking here.