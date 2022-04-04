LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The widow of Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo says her family is “overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, support, and common grief” after last Thursday’s shooting that killed Lt. Lebo and wounded two other officers.

In a message posted on Facebook, Lora Lebo says her family is “comforted by the presence of his fellow officers, who have selflessly stood watch to comfort us, keep us safe, tell ‘Bill stories’ and let us know that we are not alone.”

She also expressed forgiveness towards the man who fatally shot her husband after he responded to a burglary on Thursday afternoon.

“Forgiveness, compassion, and understanding are values that were important to my husband, as they are to all officers. I am choosing to forgive the perpetrator in this incident and offering my condolences to his family. I ask that the community do the same. They didn’t ask for this incident any more than I did.”

The shooter was fatally shot by police last Thursday at a family member’s home. The Lebanon County District Attorney’s office says the shooter had a history of mental illness and domestic abuse.

Lt. Lebo was set to retire at the age of 64 on May 1, 2022, after 40 years of service with the Lebanon City Police Department. He previously served as a Sergeant in the department.

On Saturday first responders from across the state escorted Lt. Lebo’s body from Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown back home to Lebanon City. Hundreds lined the streets for the procession as his flag-draped casket was transported by his fellow officers.

A Lebanon Police honor guard removes the casket of slain officer Lt. William Lebo, after an autopsy in Allentown, to the Christman's Funeral Home in Lebanon, Pa, Saturday, April 2, 2022.



Parole officers salute the hearse carrying the remains of Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo, after an autopsy in Allentown, Pa., to Lebanon, Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The family of slain Lebanon Police Lt. William Lebo, watch as his casket is returned to Lebanon, Pa., after an autopsy in Allentown, Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the Commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, as well as on the day of Lieutenant Lebo’s funeral, which has not yet been announced.

“My heart goes out to Lieutenant Lebo’s family, and to the families of the two officers injured in this shooting,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our commonwealth’s law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to serve and protect their communities. All of Pennsylvania joins the Lebanon community in mourning this tragedy.”

Officials have not released any updates on the conditions of the two other officers injured in Thursday’s shooting. Both were transported to area hospitals where they were in critical but stable condition and stable condition, respectively.