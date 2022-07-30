LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This week marks 10 years since the disappearance of a young woman from Lebanon County named Kortne Stouffer. To this day, police are still looking for answers.

Stouffer was last seen in the early morning hours of July 29, 2012, at her home on west main street in Palmyra. Investigators say that her keys, car, cell phone, and purse were all still there.

Every year since her disappearance, her family has held an event to honor her by doing something she loved: outdoor activities.

People were invited to float or kayak to celebrate her life.

“Me as her dad, it is tough. Every day is like there is no stopping. I can’t rest. But when I am on this float for a little bit, it just gives me a chance to reach out to her spirit a little bit,” Kortne’s Father Scott Stouffer said.

“Seeing not only family and friends and people who have known her, but just complete strangers who did not know her at all that just come and support us and her is just the most amazing feeling,” Kortne’s sister Kerstin Jennings said.

Kortne’s missing person’s case is still open. Police are still accepting tips.