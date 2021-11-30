Police investigate fatal crash involving vehicle and train in Palmyra, roads closed

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Norfolk Southern Police have reported to a fatal crash at the crossing on North Railroad Street between Broad and Spruce Streets. North Railroad Street and North Forge Road are closed as of Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 9:00 a.m.

According to PennDOT Safety Officer Fritzi Schreffler, the crash involved a vehicle and a train. The coroner has been called to report to the scene for a singly fatality.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Police officers are currently on the scene and conducting an investigation. The department, according to Schreffler, shared with PennDOT’s Traffic Management Center that the gates for the railroad crossing were operational at the time of the incident.

Visit 511PA’s website to check the intersection’s conditions by clicking here. As of 10:00 a.m., there is no word on how long the roads will be closed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.