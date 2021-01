LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women died in a house fire on N 11th Street in Lebanon Friday morning according to Lebanon City Fire Department.

Two other homes were damaged and four people were displaced during the 2 alarm fire, Red Cross is providing assistance.

Members of the LFD on the scene of a fatal house fire, 316 N. 11th St. Two female occupants deceased. Investigation into cause ongoing. pic.twitter.com/DbNY0mDyV2 — Lebanon City Fire Department (@LebanonPaFire) January 23, 2021

Three children under the ages of 10 live in the home that was destroyed but were at their grandparents at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.