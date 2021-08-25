Fire crews battling fire after ‘commercial business explosion’ in Lebanon County

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County dispatchers say fire crews are on the scene of a commercial business fire on the 300 block of King St, in Jackson Township.

Dispatcher feeds indicate the “commercial building explosion” took place at or near the “Lapp Carriage Shop.” Feeds also indicate that multiple tankers were called to the scene.

Initial reports were posted just past 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

So far, there is no word on injuries or how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and online.