LEBANON, Pa (WHTM) — A fire damaged a restaurant in Lebanon County during the morning hours on Saturday, April 16.

According to county dispatch, the fire started at the South China Buffet which is located in the Cedar Crest Square shopping center, located at 1800 Quentin Road in Lebanon. The fire was called in around 9:45 a.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Crews have been on the scene and the fire is under control.

No word on any injuries or what could have started this fire at this time.