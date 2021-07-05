Firefighters work through the night battling smoke and flames at Lebanon business

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters arrived at Consolidated Scrap Resources around 10:30 p.m., Sunday night. Fire Commissioner Duane Hartman says an assistant fire chief and another colleague called it in as they drove past the location.

Kay Holman lives a block away from the business. She says firefighters had to deal with more than just smoke and flames. “There were tanks exploding,” Holman said. “They had to wrestle with that, and they kept going.”

Fire Commissioner, Duane Trautman says they used at least one million gallons of water to get the fire under control. “It was a battle,” Trautman said. “We heard rumors it may have been someone playing with fireworks, we don’t know if that is true, we have to make sure there are no hotspots that reignite another fire, we will get to the investigation at the appropriate time.”

There were no reported serious injuries. The Red Cross and Salvation Army were on scene, providing assistance.