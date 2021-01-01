First 2021 baby for WellSpan born in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Just after midnight on Friday, at 12:06 am, baby girl Moyer 7 lb., 4 oz., 20 inches was born at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon.
She is the first baby of 2021 in this health system network in southcentral Pennsylvania.
Mom and baby are doing well.
