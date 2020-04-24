First citation issued for non-essential business violation in Pennsylvania

NEWMANSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The first non-essential business citation has been issued in Pennsylvania.

Middle Creek Roofing in Lebanon County was handed a citation on Thursday for violating Gov. Wolf’s mandate that non-life-sustaining businesses remain closed. The business was previously warned twice by state police prior to being given a citation.

While at the businesses, Pennsylvania State Police was told a training meeting was being held where seven employees, the owner, and a trainer where in close proximity to one another without personal protective equipment in use or nearby.

Several employees had previously complained to the owner about their safety and personal health during a previous training meeting.

The business also received several anonymous complaints for being open.