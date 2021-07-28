First of many new Black Hawk helicopters touch down at Pa. National Guard school

A Uh-60V Black Hawk helicopter is secured after being flown to Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., on July 27, 2021. The Pennsylvania National Guard’s Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site received the first fielding of UH-60V Black Hawks from the Utility Helicopter Program Office (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler).

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The first of many new and improved Black Hawk helicopters touched down at Fort Indiantown Gap Tuesday providing the Army National Guard with an overhauled modern-day training platform for pilots and maintenance examiners.

According to a press release, the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Eastern Army National Guard Aviation

Training Site (EAATS) received the first fielding of UH-60V Black Hawks from the Utility Helicopter

Program Office.

The new helicopters include an upgraded digital glass cockpit and advanced flight planning capabilities.

“The improved UH-60V airframe provides the Army National Guard enhanced capabilities to better

support the multi-domain battlefield of today and tomorrow,” said Col. Joseph Bishop, the Army

National Guard’s Aviation and Safety Division chief. “We are excited to have our aviators start in this

new, modernized helicopter for the Army, and what better place to start than here in Pennsylvania at

EAATS.”

EAATS is expected to receive a total of six UH-60V aircraft, which will be used in a “train-the-trainer’ fashion,” according to Lt. Col. Tim Zerbe, Pennsylvania’s state Army aviation officer. “This process enables unit instructor pilots, standardization pilots and maintenance examiners to get trained and then take that knowledge back to their units in order to train others.”

For more information about EAATS, visit eaats.ng.mil.