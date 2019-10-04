Annville-Cleona football game postponed after students injured in crash

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Annville-Cleona High School rescheduled its football game after a player and two other students were injured in a car crash Thursday evening.

The Nissan Rogue carrying the students collided with a Ford F-250 truck at 5:30 p.m. on Bellegrove Road, leaving all three injured in the crash.

Two students have been released from the hospital with one still remaining.

The game has been rescheduled from Friday to Monday at 5 p.m., and all extra-curricular activities have been canceled for the weekend.