Former state senator Mike Folmer to be sentenced Tuesday

Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Former state senator Mike Folmer will be sentenced Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to child pornography charges back in February. In exchange, the Attorney General’s Office agreed to let his sentences run concurrently.

Folmer resigned from the Senate in September after prosecutors said he used his Tumblr account on his cell phone to upload a photo of a young girl engaged in a sexual act.

Two more images of indecent contact with a child were later found on his cell phone.

Folmer could face 12 to 24 months in prison.

