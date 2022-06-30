FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — You may be hearing an increase in noise coming from Fort Indiantown Gap (FIG) in the next month. The training grounds has released its host training schedule on Thursday, June 30.

According to their Facebook page, these trainings may cause increased noise levels in and around the Gap.

Demolition training is scheduled for July 5 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Air insertions are scheduled for July 15 to 30 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Helicopter door gunnery training is scheduled for July 21 to 29 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Water bucket training is scheduled for July 25 and 26 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Fort Indiantown Gap announces these trainings as a courtesy to the public. For more information about FIG, click here.