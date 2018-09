ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Fort Indiantown Gap is about to become a noisy neighbor.

The military training facility is scheduled to host mortar training Sept. 7-9 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Demolitions training will occur Sept. 19 during the same time.

Fort Indiantown Gap announces training that is expected to result in increased noise levels as a courtesy to nearby residents.