Forward Together Lebanon looks to prepare businesses entering green phase

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County has a new website to help businesses and residents navigate the pandemic as the county prepares to go green on Friday.
The website is called Forward Together Lebanon and is offering help on a variety of topics including
job training, employment, and education. It will be updated as guidelines and information changes.
