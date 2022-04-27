LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The family of Lt. William Lebo has established a foundation in the late Lebanon City officer’s honor.

According to the foundation’s mission statement, the William D. Lebo Memorial Foundation “ exists for the growth and development of officer leadership and the support of the City of Lebanon in memory of Lt. William Lebo.”

Lt. Lebo yard signs are also available for $15 per sign and 100% of the proceeds benefit the foundation. Signs may be purchased and picked up at the Lebanon Victim Witness Department on the fourth floor of the Lebanon County Courthouse.

T-shirts and hoodies are available online and all profits will also benefit the foundation.

Any checks made out to the foundation should be made payable to the William D. Lebo Memorial Foundation.

Lt. Lebo was shot and killed on March 31 while responding to a burglary in Lebanon. He was set to retire at the age of 64 on May 1, 2022, after 40 years of service with the Lebanon City Police Department.