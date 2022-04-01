LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Les Neri released a statement regarding the loss of Lebanon City Police Officer Lieutenant William Lebo and injuries to officers Ryan Adams and Derek Underkoffler.

The statement from the Order was sent in an email:

“Lt. William Lebo unselfishly served the community for 40 years, and our deepest condolences and prayers go to his family, friends, peers and community during this heart-wrenching time. The PA FOP also extends our prayers and unending support to Officers Ryan Adams and Derek Underkoffler who were wounded and are in critical care. These three men are heroes among us. Our hearts go out to the Lebanon City Police Department in the days and weeks to come as they begin to heal.” F.O.P President Les Neri

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Other officials, such as Governor Tom Wolf, and other leaders have released statements about the fatal police shooting that occurred on Thursday, March 31.

Lieutenant William Lebo, 63, has been identified as the Lebanon City Police officer who was shot and killed during the incident. Two other officers sustained serious injuries, received emergency treatment, and are in stable but critical condition.

The two injured officers have been identified as Officer Ryan Adams and Officer Derek Underkoffler.

According to the release, police responded to the 1100 block of Forest Street in Lebanon for a domestic incident, which was later determined a forcible Burglary. Upon entering the residence, Travis Shaud, 34, fired a handgun multiple times at the four officers, according to the District Attorney’s office.