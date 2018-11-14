Fredericksburg man dies after crash on Route 22

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - A Fredericksburg man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash on Route 22 in Bethel Township more than a week ago.

John F. Eggert, 73, died Monday at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, state police said.

Eggert was driving a 2008 Nissan Frontier when he pulled away from a stop sign at the intersection with School Drive and went directly in the path of an oncoming 2002 Volkswagen Golf, police said.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 24-year-old Jonestown man, was seriously injured, police said.