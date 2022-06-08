ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting in July, The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) wildlife staff will be providing free guided tours of the only population of the Rare Regal Fritillary Butterfly in the eastern United States at Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG), near Annville, Lebanon County.

“These tours allow the public to see this rare butterfly and its associated grassland habitat on military training ranges, as well as the many other natural wonders on the 17,000-acre military installation,” John Fronko, director of DMVA Bureau of Environmental Management said. “Staff will also highlight a variety of animals and plants found at Fort Indiantown Gap and how the military presence on the installation is vital to the persistence of these species and their ecosystems.”

Guided tours will be offered on July 1-2, as well as July 8-9. Departure times will be 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and noon each day. Tours will be conducted rain or shine and no rain dates will be provided.

Attendees will be required to drive from the meeting location to the tour location in their personal vehicles. Tours will be around one hour in length, and that includes the driving time. Meeting location and parking information will be provided after obtaining a permit.

Reservations are required and attendance is limited. For more information on the butterfly tour and how to sign up, click here.