Free milk drive-thru event at Dave’s Country Store in Lebanon Friday

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Dairy Association North East is hosting a drive-through milk distribution at Dave’s Country Store in Lebanon Friday afternoon.

Each car will receive two gallons of milk while supplies last. All drivers must remain in their vehicles and the milk will be placed in the trunk.

The distribution will be at Dave’s Country Store located at 237 Freeport Rd., Lebanon, Pa. 17046 on Friday, July 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Walk-ups will not be permitted.

Top Stories: